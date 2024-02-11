Amit Shah lauds Suttur mutt's 'selfless service' as seers plan to establish Ayodhya branch

Mysuru: Union Home Minister lauded Suttur Mutt for its selfless service in the field of education and also lauded Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami for planning to establish the mutt’s branch in Ayodhya.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Parvathamma Shamanuru Shivashankarappa Guest House’ on the sixth day of Suttur Jatra Mahotsava, in Suttur, on Sunday. Suttur Jatra Mahotsava began on February 6 and concluded on February 11.

Amit Shah said, “All the 24 seers of Suttur mutt have been involved in selfless service in lighting up the lives of lakhs of students by providing education. There are more than 350 educational institutions of Suttur mutt, with 20 thousand staff and more than one lakh students. Most important of all is the establishment of Polytechnic for the uplift of the disabled students”.

Shah also recalled social reformer Basavanna and paid his respects to him on the occasion.

"I had to attend a programme in Ahmedabad on Sunday, but had cancelled it to be here in Suttur. There was a change in the programme as the Parliament session was extended for a day by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. The people asked me why am I visiting Suttur cancelling the Ahmedabad programme. I did not tell them that I am here to inaugurate a programme, but told them that I wanted to meet the seer,” he revealed.