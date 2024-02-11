Amit Shah lauds Suttur mutt's 'selfless service' as seers plan to establish Ayodhya branch

Mysuru: Union Home Minister lauded Suttur Mutt for its selfless service in the field of education and also lauded Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami for planning to establish the mutt’s branch in Ayodhya.
He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Parvathamma Shamanuru Shivashankarappa Guest House’ on the sixth day of Suttur Jatra Mahotsava, in Suttur, on Sunday. Suttur Jatra Mahotsava began on February 6 and concluded on February 11.
Amit Shah said, “All the 24 seers of Suttur mutt have been involved in selfless service in lighting up the lives of lakhs of students by providing education. There are more than 350 educational institutions of Suttur mutt, with 20 thousand staff and more than one lakh students. Most important of all is the establishment of Polytechnic for the uplift of the disabled students”.
Shah also recalled social reformer Basavanna and paid his respects to him on the occasion.
"I had to attend a programme in Ahmedabad on Sunday, but had cancelled it to be here in Suttur. There was a change in the programme as the Parliament session was extended for a day by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. The people asked me why am I visiting Suttur cancelling the Ahmedabad programme. I did not tell them that I am here to inaugurate a programme, but told them that I wanted to meet the seer,” he revealed.
He also pointed out the importance of holding a six-day jatra mahotsava. The jatra comprised rathotsav, tapotsav, kondotsav, mass wedding, krishi mela and indigenous games, that included all the sectors, he said.
The BJP looks upon Suttur mutt with great respect and will take the service of the Suttur Mutt among the people, he added.
Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to revive the cultural centres like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Mahakala corridor in Ujjain, Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami said, “Suttur jatra revives the culture in the rural areas. Seer Rajendra Swami extended the mutt;s service towards educational, social and health sectors'.
There is a connection between Mysuru and Amit Shah. Vidwan Keshava Pandit of Mysuru Palace had provided education to Amit Shah, he said.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MP Pratap Simha, BJP leaders C T Ravi, R Ashok and others were present.
Earlier, Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Balak Ram idol at Ayodhya was felicitated by the seer and Amit Shah.
Amit Shah visited Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill and offered prayers in the afternoon at around 2.30 pm. He will be participating in the party meeting in the evening and also senior functionaries from Mysuru cluster - Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.