karnataka

Announce Rs 3k crore for flood-hit Karnataka districts, Ashoka urges govt

Lambasting the government’s inaction in the face of loss of lives and large-scale devastation, particularly in Kalaburagi and Bidar, Ashoka said, “No minister has taken concrete steps to address the situation till now”.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:28 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsFloodR Ashoka

