Anti-national sentiments being spread for political gains, says VP Dhankar

Dharwad: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar lashed out at the people propagating anti-national narratives and said that such people should be taught a befitting lesson.
Addressing the students at a programme at IIT-Dharwad on Friday, he said, India is a country that is transforming in a big way and the entire world is looking at India. For petty political gains, some elements are propagating anti-national sentiments and trying to tarnish the image of the country.
The youth of the country should be cautious about such elements and curb them, he said. “Nation is first. We should not compromise on the nation’s interest. We have to be proud of Bharat which is at present fifth largest economy in the world and which is going to be third largest in the next couple of years,” Dhankar said.
Promising a bright future for those who are meritorious, Dhankar said, earlier corruption was playing a major role in recruitment but for the last one decade, the youths are seeing a silver line as their merit is being recognised and rewarded, he said
The positive changes in the country have turned the fortunes of the country and today India has emerged as the favourite destination for global investors, he lauded.
On the occasion, the Vice-President inaugurated the Knowledge Resource & Data Center and Central Learning Theatre at the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi were also present.
(Published 01 March 2024, 22:32 IST)