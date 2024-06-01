Appeasement policy of Cong govt creating unrest in state, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

"Several untoward incidents have taken place in the state after the Siddaramaiah led government came to power. The state government has failed to take action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the corridors of Vidhana Soudha. If the Namaz incident is not taken seriously by the government, then such incidents will recur in the state, giving scope for law and order issues", he said.

To a query on Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s claim of a ritual being performed in Kerala targeting him and the Chief Minister, he said the Kerala CM and ministers have already clarified on it. "D K Shivakumar tried to divert people through his statements."

On being quizzed about his next political plan, he said “I am a common party worker now and wish to continue as a party worker till my last breath”.

MLC polls

Kateel expressed confidence over BJP candidate Dr Dhananjay Sarji and BJP-JD(S) candidate S L Bhoje Gowda winning the south west graduates and teachers constituencies. "The BJP had been working to ensure that the constituency registered 80 per cent polling."

To a query on rebel candidates, he said "rebel candidates are common during elections. However, the voters will not give preference to rebel candidates. Instead, will elect BJP candidates. Further, guarantee schemes of the Congress government will not affect the MLC elections", he added.

When the party grows, the aspirations of the party workers increase. The party has selected candidates by considering various parameters, he added.