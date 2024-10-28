Arsikere MLA bats for DK Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

<p>Arsikere's Congress MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda said on Sunday that the Channapatna by-election was crucial to decide D K Shivakumar's future as the chief minister. </p><p>Speaking during an election rally at Channapatna, Gowda said: " Shivakumar is from your own district (Ramanagara) and has all chances of becoming the chief minister. How will it be if you let go of him in his home district itself." </p>.Waqf: Are you turning Karnataka into Pakistan, Tejasvi Surya asks govt. <p>The four-time Arsikere MLA noted that the Ramanagara district would grow very well, adding that the state's politics would obtain a twist from this election.</p><p>Gowda, who was earlier in the JD(S), lashed out at Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy for going against his word of not joining hands with the BJP for "political survival."</p>