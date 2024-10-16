Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Assembly by-polls: Congress in Karnataka to send candidates' list to high command in 2-3 days

The preparations for the by-polls will formally begin on Thursday, Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 06:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 06:57 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us