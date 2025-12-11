Menu
Auto conversion of land use will be implemented soon: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

The scheme allows landowners to approach the planning authority directly as long as the property is being used for the purpose specified in the master plan.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:13 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 02:13 IST
