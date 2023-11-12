B S Yediyurappa says he has no role in Vijayendra’s elevation, dismisses talk of discontent

Bengaluru: BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Saturday maintained that there is no disgruntlement within the party over his son Vijayendra’s appointment as the party’s president.
“There’s no question of that...nobody has expressed disgruntlement. All of them have welcomed the decision,” Yediyurappa said when asked about senior leaders sulking.
Yediyurappa also claimed that the party will make sure nobody would leave. “Even those who have left, we’ll try to bring them back,” he said.
The former chief minister also defended his son’s appointment against the Congress’ barb of dynasty politics.
“Congratulations to Yediyurappa’s son who has been picked as BJP’s new state president because he is Yediyurappa’s son. We urge people of the state to believe the lie that there is no family politics in the BJP,” the Congress said in a tweet. Yediyurappa said BJP workers are enthused after Vijayendra’s appointment. “The PM, Amit Shah and J P Nadda have taken a good decision at the right time,” he said.
The veteran said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are the goal. “In the coming days, we’ll tour the state. Our aim is to win 25 seats. We’ve already started work, but both of us will tour the state in a big way to strengthen the party,” he said. “When a great man like Modi is the PM, we shouldn’t win less than 25 seats.”
Yediyurappa claimed that nobody expected Vijayendra’s appointment. “Believe it or not, not a single day did I go to Delhi and ask someone to make Vijayendra the state president. This decision was made by PM, Amit Shah and Nadda. I had no role,” he said.
Asked about Vijayendra’s challenges, Yediyurappa said: “No position is easy. To win 25 seats, (Vijayendra) will have to tour the state and strengthen the part. Since party workers are enthused, I think the goal can be reached.”