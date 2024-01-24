Bahuroopi national theatre fest in Mysuru from March 7

This year’s “Bahuroopi” national theatre festival of Rangayana would be held from March 7 to 11 in Mysuru.
Theatre troupes from across Karnataka and other states, who aspire to participate can download application forms on https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in and submit it along with softcopy of their play either in DVD or pen drive, before February 5.
The teams will be given honorarium and travel allowance, according to a press release from the Deputy Director of Rangayana, Nirmala Matapathi.