Bank has no jurisdiction to withhold passport, OCI card: Karnataka HC

The court further stated, ‘The other fact is with regard to the OCI card. The OCI card is issued by the Government of India through the Ministry of External Affairs by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office under the Citizenship Act, 1955 r/w Foreigners Act. This card as well could not have been withheld by the Bank even if it is handed over voluntarily. It is the property of FRRO and the Bank had to transmit it for safe keeping at the FRRO and the FRRO initiating proceedings if necessary in accordance with law.’