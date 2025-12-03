<p>Hubballi: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who has been an MLC continuously for 45 years, will be felicitated at a programme to be organised at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi on December 13 at 3:00 pm.</p><p>A decision in this regard was taken at a preparatory meeting of Horatti's admirers, held at Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at JC Nagar here on Tuesday. The meeting also decided to bring Horatti in a colourful procession from Lamington School to the felicitation venue, and to release a book having the details of his political life.</p>.Karnataka: Congress eyes Basavaraj Horatti’s chair in Legislative Council.<p>Corporator Rajanna Koravi stated that Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and others would participate in the programme.</p><p>Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi said thousands of people are expected to attend the event.</p><p>Different committees were formed for organising the event, and it was also decided to arrange vehicles for people coming from the surrounding districts.</p><p>MLCs S V Sankanur, F H Jakkappanavar, KLE Society director Shankaranna Mumavalli, former MLC Mohan Limbikai, Lingaraj Patil, and others were present.</p>