Be ready to contest if necessary, Congress tells K'taka ministers

Bengaluru: The Congress high command has asked Karnataka ministers to be ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if necessary.
This message was delivered by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a late Monday evening meeting he held with some ministers.
The Congress is said to be facing a paucity of “winnable” candidates in several constituencies, which may force the party to field ministers such as KH Muniyappa (a seven-time Kolar MP), KN Rajanna and B Nagendra.
“We were told that if such a situation arises, ministers will have to contest,” Home Minister G Parameshwara, who attended the meeting with Surjewala, said.
According to Parameshwara, Surjewala cited the example of Krishna Byre Gowda contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North seat. At the time, Gowda was a minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
Surjewala’s hint is said to have come as a shock to ministers who are in no mood to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
The message from Surjewala, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, came just two days after the Congress appointed 28 ministers as coordinators for each Lok Sabha segment in the state. This had given ministers the sense that they may not be asked to contest.
“Talk about ministers contesting the Lok Sabha election is still in the air. It hasn't been grounded. Clarity may emerge in New Delhi. For now, ministers are fully settled with their portfolios,” Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who has already clarified that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls, said.
Meeting on Jan 11
The Congress has summoned all 28 ministers appointed as coordinators for Lok Sabha segments for a meeting in New Delhi on January 11. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to address the ministers.
The Congress is banking on ministers to deliver the goods. During his Monday meeting, Surjewala said senior ministers should take the Lok Sabha polls seriously, according to Parameshwara.
“On January 11, all 28 ministers have been called for a meeting. Some instructions are expected,” Parameshwara said. “We will provide inputs on who the ticket aspirants are. We will also press for early tickets so that the campaign can start soon,” he added.