Be ready to contest if necessary, Congress tells K'taka ministers

Bengaluru: The Congress high command has asked Karnataka ministers to be ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if necessary.

This message was delivered by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a late Monday evening meeting he held with some ministers.

The Congress is said to be facing a paucity of “winnable” candidates in several constituencies, which may force the party to field ministers such as KH Muniyappa (a seven-time Kolar MP), KN Rajanna and B Nagendra.

“We were told that if such a situation arises, ministers will have to contest,” Home Minister G Parameshwara, who attended the meeting with Surjewala, said.