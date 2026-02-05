<p>Belagavi: Thousands of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tree%20cutting">trees </a>have been felled without permission to make way for solar power plant in an area of about 55 acres recognised as Gomala at Kaurigudda at Badal-Ankalgi village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Belagavi">Belagavi </a>district. </p><p>The tree felling took place under the nose of the officials from Revenue Department and Forest Department and they, despite being aware of it, did not prevent nor take action to seize equipment. </p><p>Badal-Ankalgi village comes under Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency represented by Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. </p>.GBA files complaint over illegal felling of 101 trees.<p>Trees were felled during the past three months on weekends and Monday, but Forest Department officials who were present at the spot did not take any action and remained as mute spectators. </p><p>The felled trees include several sandalwood trees which were uprooted by using earthmovers and taken away in vehicles, alleged locals.</p><p>Locals took the Forest Department officials to task for them not taking action against illegal tree felling despite being informed and videos being sent. </p><p>Locals said they feared theft of sandalwood trees and demanded the arrest of Belagavi Tahsildar for causing losses to the state exchequer.</p><p>BJP leader Dhananjay Jadhav visited the spot. He said, "Forest Department officials present did not prevent the illegal tree felling and have accepted that they were aware of it. We have given ultimatum upto Wednesday evening to arrest the persons who felled the trees, seize the earthmovers and arrest the directors of the company who have been awarded solar power project. Demands if not met, we shall lay siege to Forest Department office on Thursday."</p>.Mysuru's Devalapura flyover: Activists oppose felling of 48 Neem trees for ring road project.<p>He said, Forest Department and District Administration officials appear to have buckled under pressure. "We have to avail permission for felling even a single tree in our backyard or agricultural lands, but thousands of trees were felled illegally and Forest Department not taking action indicates of pressure on them."</p><p>Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral said, HESCOM has given permission for the solar power plant and its officials were answerable for it.</p><p>Deputy Conservator of Forests Krant M E said, trees at the gomala land were felled illegally by the company awarded solar power project contract. We have booked cases against them and Assistant Conservator of Forest has been investigating the cases.</p><p>HESCOM officials said, solar power project has been awarded to Srinivas Constructions, Bengaluru (solar) and the company undertook tree felling without permission for which case has been filed against them.</p>