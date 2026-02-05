<p>Imagine going on a coffee date, lifting your cup for a casual sip, and spotting an ant—or worse, a cockroach—floating inside. Your reflex? Push the cup away, ask for another, and silently judge the place forever.</p><p>Now imagine ordering that drink on purpose.</p><p>As strange as it sounds, cockroach coffee is slowly crawling its way into the spotlight. Since late 2025, this unusual brew has been making headlines and sparking heated conversations online. Forget <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/matcha-culture-catching-on-in-bengaluru-3505318">matcha</a>, the internet is now fixated on a drink that literally involves insects. You’ve even heard of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/most-expensive-coffee-india-made-2024225">civet poop coffee</a>, but this is cockroach coffee, what could be the internet’s latest shock-brew obsession.</p><p>In some parts of the world, cockroach coffee isn’t a mishap. It’s the menu highlight, drawing people to experiment with their coffee preferences.</p>.<p>Also, worth noting is that insect material in food and beverages isn’t as big no as you might think. Reports suggest that trace amounts of insect matter in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-coffee-output-to-see-marginal-growth-in-fy26-as-climate-woes-mar-production-3800945">coffee </a>fall well within regulatory limits set by the US Food and Drug Administration. Gross in theory, but regulated in practice, especially in the case of pre-grounded coffees.</p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>Well, the trend becomes even more explicit in China, where an insect museum café serves a coffee topped with ground-down cockroaches. Dubbed the creepy-crawly coffee, the drink reportedly sells over 10 cups a day. This is no less a proof that curiosity can overpower disgust. </p><p>This bizarre sip is quite pushing the boundaries of what most consider “drinkable.” And the taste? Surprisingly… nuanced. According to <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3332647/cockroach-coffee-china-museum-offers-insect-brew-us6-assures-patrons-its-safety">local reports</a>, those who’ve tried it describe the flavour as “burnt and slightly sour." </p>.<p>There’s also talk of <a href="https://firstcheck.in/fact-check-cockroaches-in-coffee-harmful-to-health/#:~:text=Experts%20suggest%20that%20small%20traces,ground%20or%20instant%20coffee%20powders.">benefits</a>. Experts say that when cockroaches are roasted at high temperatures, health risks are minimal, and small traces are generally harmless for most people. However, those with cockroach allergies may experience reactions and are advised to avoid the drink.</p>