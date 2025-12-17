<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based advocate on Tuesday filed a complaint seeking registration of a Zero FIR with Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M A Saleem against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he was seen grabbing a woman's hijab.</p>.<p>Advocate Owaiz Hussain S also marked the complaint to the Bengaluru police commissioner and chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, among others.</p>.Bengaluru Rural MP Manjunath demands setting up of Sandalwood Board .<p>Hussain said the complaint against Kumar was for "sexual assault, non-consensual physical intrusion, outraging the modesty of a woman, public humiliation, and violation of religious dignity". The complaint was acknowledged.</p>.<p>A video of the incident went viral on Monday in Bihar, showing Kumar gesturing to a woman doctor to remove her hijab while handing her a certificate. Before the woman reacted, Kumar was seen grabbing and pulling down the hijab.</p>