Man kills wife, two daughters over family dispute in UP's Shamli

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the accused, Farukh, has been arrested, and a case of triple murder has been registered against him.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 05:51 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 05:51 IST
