Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi, Shah must resign: Congress after relief in National Herald case

'We will keep fighting them both inside and outside Parliament and teach them a lesson,' party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 05:48 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeSonia Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us