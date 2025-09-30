Menu
Bengaluru Metro extension to Tumakuru likely to cost Rs 20,649 cr: Parameshwara

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been entrusted with this task of preparing the DPR, with a budget allocation of Rs 3 crore.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:07 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 22:07 IST
