Bengaluru Metro extension to Tumakuru likely to cost Rs 20,649 cr: Parameshwara

<p>Tumakuru: District incharge Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that extending the metro rail from Bengaluru's Madavara to Tumakuru could cost approximately Rs 20,649 crore.</p>.<p>He told reporters here that the government had issued an order on September 25 to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).</p>.<p>The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been entrusted with this task of preparing the DPR, with a budget allocation of Rs 3 crore. The report is expected to be submitted soon, he informed.</p>.<p>BMRCL has already submitted a feasibility report. The metro extension plan is progressing through various stages, currently limited to urban areas. Extending metro services to rural areas will require new legislation and adherence to several regulations.</p>.<p>The metro project will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. After the DPR is submitted, proposals seeking approval will be forwarded to the central government.</p>.<p><strong>Revenue villages</strong></p>.<p>The minister announced that 1,085 new revenue villages had been identified in the district. By the end of 2025, land ownership certificates will be distributed to 28,759 families. </p>.<p>The minister said 13 new hostels are being constructed in Tumaluru city. The 58 hostels at present accommodate 11,500 students.</p>