12-year-old boy found dead near eucalyptus grove in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A minor boy was found dead near the labour shed of his parents in Neriga village in Bengaluru Rural. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Pranesh, who was found dead on Wednesday.
Police sources said that Pranesh, a Class 7 student who stayed at his relative's house in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool had come to visit his parents for summer vacation nearly two weeks ago.
His father Basavaraju had moved to Manjunath Layout in Neriga Village from Kurnool, along with his wife and their elder son Shivakumar, a year ago in search of work.
The family found the boy’s dead body when they returned from daily wage work on Wednesday. Pranesh was at home when his parents went to work.
Pranesh’s brother Shivakumar found his body at a eucalyptus grove when he went to relieve himself, the police said, adding that the deceased had injuries to his head.
During questioning, Shivakumar told the police that he had seen Pranesh at home when he came for lunch, sources said. The Sarjapura police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.
Published 17 May 2024, 17:51 IST