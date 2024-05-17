12-year-old boy found dead near eucalyptus grove in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A minor boy was found dead near the labour shed of his parents in Neriga village in Bengaluru Rural. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Pranesh, who was found dead on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Pranesh, a Class 7 student who stayed at his relative's house in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool had come to visit his parents for summer vacation nearly two weeks ago.

His father Basavaraju had moved to Manjunath Layout in Neriga Village from Kurnool, along with his wife and their elder son Shivakumar, a year ago in search of work.