<p>Bengaluru: Police detained 15 members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday after they attempted to storm the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) state office, Keshava Krupa, in Shankarapuram.</p><p>The incident caused brief tension in central Bengaluru before police swiftly brought the situation under control.</p><p>An FIR has been registered against Kirthi Ganesh and 14 others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) related to trespass and rioting.</p><p>Upon learning about the protest, RSS leaders rushed to the office, while police deployed additional personnel to prevent any escalation. The detained protesters were released later in the day.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP workers submitted a complaint to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Semant Kumar Singh, demanding legal action against the NSUI activists who called for a ban on the RSS.</p>