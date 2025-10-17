Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

15 NSUI workers apprehended for attempting to storm RSS office in Bengaluru

An FIR has been registered against Kirthi Ganesh and 14 others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) related to trespass and rioting.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 18:12 IST
Bengaluru newsRSSArrestNSUI

Follow us on :

Follow Us