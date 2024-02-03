Bengaluru: 17-yr-old boy bludgeons mother to death, surrenders before police

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death at their home in Krishnarajapuram in east Bengaluru on Friday and surrendered before the police. The deceased worked in a software firm in Whitefield.
DCP, Whitefield, Shivakumar Gunare told DH that the incident occurred between 8 and 8.30 am on Friday.
The police said that the initial probe revealed that the boy killed his mother in a fit of rage. “The boy was getting ready to go to college and was waiting for breakfast while his mother was still asleep. In a fit of anger, he is suspected to have fetched an iron rod and hit her with it,” Gunare said.
The boy is pursuing a first-year diploma.
Police sources revealed that the boy was said to have been unhappy that he was not getting enough attention from his mother. KR Puram police have registered a case.