18,496 voters in Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency roll

<p>Bengaluru: A total of 18,496 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency election.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters, M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and District Election Officer, said the final electoral roll has been prepared.</p>.<p>As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll was published on November 25. After scrutiny of claims and objections, the final electoral rolls for the 28 Assembly constituencies under the GBA's jurisdiction were published on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Accordingly, Rao said the final electoral roll for the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency contains 18,496 voters.</p>.<p>R Ramachandran, Special Commissioner (Elections), said eligible teachers who were left out during the final revision can apply for inclusion up to the last date for filing nominations. He added that voter registration and updating will continue on an ongoing basis.</p>