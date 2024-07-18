19-yr-old student mowed down by speeding bike in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A first-year engineering student was fatally struck by a speeding motorcycle on the international airport road on Tuesday night.
Kiran (19), originally from Kalaburagi, had moved to Bengaluru to study information science engineering at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Hunasamaranahalli.
The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Kiran and four friends were returning to their hostel from a burger joint. As they crossed the road, a motorcycle travelling north collided with several members of their group.
Kiran suffered severe injuries and succumbed while being transported to a nearby government hospital. His friend Chetan, 18, sustained leg injuries in the collision. The rider, identified as 25-year-old Vijay, an MBA graduate, also sustained injuries.
The Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case against Vijay and have taken him into custody.
Published 17 July 2024, 22:17 IST