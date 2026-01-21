2 Odisha-based persons held for smuggling 26 kg ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh into Bengaluru on train

<p>Bengaluru: Railway police have arrested two persons caught attempting to smuggle 26 kg of ganja into Bengaluru, officials said.</p>.<p>The arrested are Bichitrananda Patta Naik, 33, and Chaitanya Zhankar, 25, both from Odisha. Police said the two were involved in wood-chopping work in their hometown.</p>.Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 5.15 crore seized, Nigerian drug peddler held.<p>Police said on January 17, the two were caught aboard the Prasanti Express with ganja worth an estimated Rs 13.3 lakh.</p>.<p>Police are investigating whether a wider network is involved. Further investigation is underway.</p>