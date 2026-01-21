Menu
2 Odisha-based persons held for smuggling 26 kg ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh into Bengaluru on train

Police said on January 17, the two were caught aboard the Prasanti Express with ganja worth an estimated Rs 13.3 lakh.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:19 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 22:19 IST
