22 families fined Rs 5,000 each for wasting Cauvery water

Bengaluru: Two weeks after its order banning the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes, the BWSSB has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 22 families in the city for wasting Cauvery water.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said in a statement that it collected Rs 1.1 lakh in fine from 22 households for disregarding its rule forbidding using drinking water for car washing or gardening.
Most of the complaints against the offenders were received on social media, said officials.
Data reveals that the south division is strict in imposing penalties on the offenders, while central, north, and west appear to be going soft on them.
Besides washing vehicles, gardening, entertainment, or cleaning roads, the BWSSB had banned the use of water for construction activities in an order it passed on March 7. Builders were strictly instructed to use treated water, while shopping malls were asked to use water only for drinking purposes.
Under Section 109 of the BWSSB Act, the water board has announced a fine of Rs 5,000, which would escalate to Rs 500 per day for subsequent violations.
On top of this, the board also established a call centre (toll-free number 1916) to report any misuse of water in the city.
After conservation experts mentioned dewatering of lakes as a major reason for rapid depletion of groundwater, the board filled lakes with treated water.
On Sunday, BWSSB chairman Ramprasad Manohar visited the sewage treatment plant situated along Vrishabhavathi Valley. The treated water from this STP, he said, is being used to fill the Nayandahalli and Kengeri lakes.
The water board is also planning to send treated water to three other lakes such as Dubasipalya, Hosakerehalli and Halagevaderahalli in RR Nagar.
Similar action, however, has not been taken to fill up Varthur and Bellandur lakes. In all, the BWSSB is planning to fill up 14 lakes that have dried up.