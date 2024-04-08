25-year-old labourer found dead at under-construction building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old labourer was found dead in an under construction building on Sunday in south Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, police said.
Veeresh R, a native of Raichur, was found in a pool of blood, but there were no visible injuries on his body. Police have lodged an unnatural death report.
The body was found by a passerby on Sunday morning, but the police believe Veeresh died on Saturday night.
A senior police officer from the Bengaluru South division told DH that the cause of death is unknown and they are awaiting the medical report for more details. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.
(Published 07 April 2024, 20:01 IST)