JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

25-year-old labourer found dead at under-construction building in Bengaluru

The body was found by a passerby on Sunday morning, but the police believe Veeresh died on Saturday night.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 20:01 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old labourer was found dead in an under construction building on Sunday in south Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, police said.

Veeresh R, a native of Raichur, was found in a pool of blood, but there were no visible injuries on his body. Police have lodged an unnatural death report.

The body was found by a passerby on Sunday morning, but the police believe Veeresh died on Saturday night.

A senior police officer from the Bengaluru South division told DH that the cause of death is unknown and they are awaiting the medical report for more details. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 20:01 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT