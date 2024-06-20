Bengaluru: 284 cases of wrong-side driving registered in special drive

Bengaluru: A total of 284 cases were registered against vehicle users for wrong-side driving in the city on Tuesday.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police's West Division conducted a special drive against traffic violations on Tuesday.
Police said wrong-side driving, vehicles with defective number plates, speeding and rash driving were some of the most commonly observed traffic violations.
Owing to increased complaints and social media posts about these issues, they took up this drive across all police stations in the BTP's western division.
Besides wrong-side driving, they also booked 241 vehicle users for defective number plates.
Published 19 June 2024, 22:41 IST