29 IIMB students get global placement offers; average annual pay Rs 32 lakh

Bengaluru: A total of 29 students in 2024 batch of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IMB) have received global offers, which is a record according to the institute.
In a statement released to media IIMB stated that 7 students have got offer from Infosys Consulting followed by Strategy& Middle East (6), Jindal Shadeed (5), TransformationX (3), EY Parthenon Singapore (2), JP Morgan Chase London (2), Health City Cayman Islands (2), Fast Retailing, Japan (1) and Landmark Group, Middle East (1).
Revealing the details of the package, IIMB said that the median annual salary stands at Rs 32.5 lakh.
Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said, “In a difficult placement year, we are grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIMB students by making a record of 58 offers.”
