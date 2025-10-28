<p>Bengaluru: Updates on Bengaluru's second international airport and the reopening of the HAL airport are to be discussed at the southern region ministers' conference on civil aviation in Bengaluru on October 30. </p>.<p>The conference, with a focus on innovation, connectivity and innovations, will see participation of representatives from Karnataka, AP, Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Puducherry.</p>.<p>It aims to bring together states/union territories, aviation stakeholders and industry leaders to focus on: Enhancing regional air connectivity, unlocking opportunities in greenfield airports, helicopters, small aircraft, seaplanes, drones, MRO sector and exploring new avenues for economic development via tourism, skill development and employment opportunities, says the invite from the Minister of Civil Aviation.</p>.Bengaluru's bottlenecks plague tech titans: Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha calls airport traffic 'painful'.<p>MRO refers to maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft. </p>.<p>Ahead of the conference, the state government has been instructed to prepare a state civil aviation dossier, highlighting sectoral opportunities and growth areas in the state, key challenges and expectations from the ministry of civil aviation and areas of interest for one-on-one meetings with industry stakeholders. </p>.<p>"Some clarifications are required before the ministry shares the feasibility report (for second airport). Since land is to be provided by the state, a thorough check has to be done to ensure the project does not get stuck due to land issues. The nod from forest department is important. The issue of reopening HAL airport is also to be discussed," civil aviation ministry sources told <em>DH</em>, adding that CM Siddaramaiah was likely to speak at the meet. </p>.<p>"The ministry will likely approve both the proposed locations. Post that, it is up to the state government to conduct its own study," he said. </p>.<p>The Airports Authority of India had conducted an on-site feasibility study of three locations proposed for the second airport — two adjacent land parcels on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli, of 4,800 acres and 5,000 acres, and a 5,200-acre area on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala — in April.</p>.<p>Despite AAI submitting its findings to the ministry on June 23, the report is yet to reach the state government. </p>.<p>Industries Minister M B Patil, who has been invited by Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu for the conference, said Bengaluru's second airport was on top of the state's civil aviation dossier.</p>.<p>"We've provided all necessary details, documents and clarifications. There is no logical reason for the union ministry to delay the AAI report any further. If it is being delayed, they need to specify the reason," said Patil. </p>