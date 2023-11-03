3-day classical music festival opens today

The festival will kick off on November 3 with a lecture on exploring ragas in ‘samay chakra’ (cycle of time) format. Shatavadhani R Ganesh will deliver the lecture. This will be followed by a concert featuring Ravindra Gururaj Katoti. He will be accompanied by harmonium maestro Ravindra Yavagal (tabla), Rafique Khan (sitar), Kaushik Aithal and Omkarnath Havaldar (vocals), Shadaj Godkhindi (flute), and Tejas Ravindra Katoti (multimedia presentation). “The concert will elucidate the classification of ragas in Hindustani music, according to the course of the day and the concept of ‘prahar’ (unit of time),” explains Vaishali.