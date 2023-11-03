3-day classical music festival opens today

The Academy of Music (AoM) will host the annual Sri K K Murthy Memorial Music Festival from November 3 to 5.
AoM is the administrative body of Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Every year, it organises the music festival in remembrance of its founder K K Murthy, who had also mooted this hall in honour of violinist T Chowdiah.
Talking about the festival, K S Vaishali, joint secretary, AoM, says, “We have a mission to promote classical music, and showcase some of the best exponents of music. Such festivals are important to make music by stalwarts accessible to people from all walks of life.”
The festival will kick off on November 3 with a lecture on exploring ragas in ‘samay chakra’ (cycle of time) format. Shatavadhani R Ganesh will deliver the lecture. This will be followed by a concert featuring Ravindra Gururaj Katoti. He will be accompanied by harmonium maestro Ravindra Yavagal (tabla), Rafique Khan (sitar), Kaushik Aithal and Omkarnath Havaldar (vocals), Shadaj Godkhindi (flute), and Tejas Ravindra Katoti (multimedia presentation). “The concert will elucidate the classification of ragas in Hindustani music, according to the course of the day and the concept of ‘prahar’ (unit of time),” explains Vaishali.
November 4 will witness four performances spanning one hour each. It will open with a Hindustani vocal duet by Nagaraj Rao Havaldar and his son Omkarnath Havaldar. Then, Iman Das will take the stage for a Hindustani vocal recital. “Iman will perform works from the Patiala gharana, to which he belongs,” says Vaishali.
This will be followed by a Hindustani classical jugalbandi between Vaishali (vocals) and Prakash Sontakke (slide guitar). The evening will conclude with a Hindustani vocal concert by Jayateerth Mevundi.
On Day 3, Carnatic sister-duo Ranjani and Gayatri will be presented with the Academy of Music Chowdiah Award 2023. “Every year, we give these awards to celebrated artistes. Bhimsen Joshi, M Balamuralikrishna, and Bombay Jayashri were some of the recipients in the past,” she says. The festival will come to a close with a concert by Ranjani and Gayatri.
Sri KK Murthy Memorial Music Festival 2023, Nov 3 (6.30 pm), Nov 4 (4.45 pm), and Nov 5 (6.15 pm), Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Entry free