3 killed in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Bengaluru: Three people were killed and four others, including three children, from Bengaluru were injured in a road accident involving a container truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on the city's outskirts on Saturday morning.
Ramanagara traffic police said the accident occurred between 7.30 am and 8 am near Kempegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara when the truck rammed into the side of a Maruti Omni car carrying seven people from the same family. Rajesh (45) and his wife Uma (40) — residents of Peenya 2nd stage — died on the spot while a relative named Lakkamma (65) died en route to a hospital.
Among the injured were Suresh (49) and three children aged between 10 and 13 years. All of them suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.
"The accident occurred when the car attempted to overtake the truck at a high speed, but the truck driver suddenly veered and rammed into the car," an investigating officer told DH.
Some extended relatives of the family, who were travelling in another car at a short distance behind the Omni, told the police that the family was on its way from Bengaluru to a temple in Srirangapatna.