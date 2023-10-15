3 killed in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Ramanagara traffic police said the accident occurred between 7.30 am and 8 am near Kempegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara when the truck rammed into the side of a Maruti Omni car carrying seven people from the same family. Rajesh (45) and his wife Uma (40) — residents of Peenya 2nd stage — died on the spot while a relative named Lakkamma (65) died en route to a hospital.