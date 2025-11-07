Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3 months after fatal mauling, another dog attack reported in Bengaluru's Kempegowda Nagar

The incident occurred in Kempegowda Nagar around 8 pm on Wednesday. The victim, who suffered 8 to 10 bites, is under observation at Victoria Hospital.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 02:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 02:28 IST
Bengaluru newsDog Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us