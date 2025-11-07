3 months after fatal mauling, another dog attack reported in Bengaluru's Kempegowda Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man was attacked by stray dogs just a few metres from the spot where an elderly man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs three months ago.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Kempegowda Nagar around 8 pm on Wednesday. The victim, who suffered 8 to 10 bites, is under observation at Victoria Hospital.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials said the man was under the influence of alcohol and could not escape or call for help.</p>.<p>“We heard that he was drunk. There were a couple of other people with him. While the others ran away, he could not run and got caught,” said one of the officials.</p>.<p>Following the attack, GBA officials caught 12 dogs and are observing their behaviour to identify the aggressive ones. After the previous incident, the authority had caught 38 dogs, but residents say little has changed.</p>.<p>“They take away dogs and leave them back after a few days. Nothing has changed from then to now,” said Lakshmi, a resident of Kodigehalli.</p>.'Van vandalised, strays forcibly freed': Animal lovers 'attack' MCD dog catchers at Delhi's Rohini area.<p>Back-to-back dog attacks have left residents anxious.</p>.<p>“This morning, as I was walking to work, the police who were at the scene of the dog bite asked me to be careful. Now, I am worried. Since I do household chores, I keep going from house to house. The area is full of dogs, and I am very scared,” said Manamma, a housemaid in the locality.</p>.<p>GBA officials said they were keeping a close watch on aggressive dogs. “We keep monitoring the dogs in that area,” said a senior GBA official.</p>