<p>New Delhi: Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura amid mounting strain in ties between the two countries.</p>.<p>The decision to suspend the visa services was taken after groups of protesters held demonstrations outside the two missions, people familiar with the matter said.</p>.<p>The Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi put out a public notice mentioning suspension of visa services in view of unavoidable circumstances.</p>.<p>The assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Tripura also made a similar announcement on the suspension of visa services after protests were held outside the mission on Sunday.</p><p>It is learnt that a private operator tasked by Dhaka to process visa applications in West Bengal's Siliguri has also suspended its services.</p>.<p>Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.</p>.<p>Some of the protesters last week also trained their anger against India.</p>.<p>Amid the fresh protests, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.</p>.<p>On Thursday, a group of angry protesters tried to storm India's assistant high commission in Chittagong. India subsequently suspended its visa services in the mission.</p>.<p>India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.</p><p>India's action followed after certain extremist elements announced plans to hold protests around the Indian high commission in Dhaka.</p>.<p>In a statement, the MEA said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.</p>.<p>"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah. </p>