35 contingents with 1,150 members to take part in Independence Day parade

Bengaluru: A group of 400 children will feature in a cultural programme, “Government’s five ambitious Guarantee Schemes,” during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Thursday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unfurl the tricolour at 9 am, followed by an inspection and acceptance of the guard of honour before delivering the Independence Day message and national anthem.
The CM will also honour members of 64 families who have donated organs through the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), established under the government’s Health and Family Welfare Department.
Thirty-five platoons, including 1,150 members, will set forth the zeal, patriotism, and cultural diversity of the land in the programme.
The guarantee schemes programme will be presented by the children of the National Seva Service (NSS) and Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Government of Karnataka.
As many as 750 children from Government Pre-University College, Yelahanka, will feature in a programme called “Jayabharathi.” Another 700 students from the BBMP Samyukta Pre University College in Pillanna Garden will stage a performance about freedom fighter Rani Abbakka Devi.
The event will also feature India’s traditional sport, “Malla Kamba,” by the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre team. A team from the Corps of Military Police Center and School will perform motorcycle stunts.
The Independence Day parade will witness the participation of contingents from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bengaluru city traffic police, the Dog Squad, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Fire and Emergency Services, and the Home Guards, etc.
Published 13 August 2024, 23:07 IST