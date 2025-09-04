Menu
Auto stocks surge on GST reforms; Mahindra & Mahindra jumps nearly 8%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 7.75%, Eicher Motors surged 5.39%, TVS Motor Company climbed 4.20% and Hero MotoCorp went up by 3.56% on the BSE.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 08:16 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 08:16 IST
