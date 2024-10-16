Home
4 Axis Bank officials among 8 held for Rs 97-cr investment fraud in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru cybercrime police cracked a case of online fraud involving investment and trading and arrested eight people, including four officials from Axis Bank.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 23:36 IST

Manohar sales manager
Manohar sales manager

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 15 October 2024, 23:36 IST
