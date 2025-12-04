<p>Bengaluru: A total of 149 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed along four major highways and expressways linking Bengaluru to other cities.</p>.<p>Responding to a question by Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told the Lok Sabha that the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway had 26 charging stations installed and four commissioned.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru–Pune Highway (NH 48) has the most stations, with 60 installed and 49 commissioned.</p>.Bengaluru: 80 feet road from Hoodi Circle to Hope Farm Junction set for upgrade.<p>The Bengaluru–Hyderabad Highway (NH 44) has 41 installed and 23 commissioned, while the Bengaluru–Mysuru Highway (NH 275) has 22 installed and 11 commissioned.</p>.<p>Across the four highways and expressways, there are 236 charging stations in all, with 149 installed and 87 commissioned.</p>.<p>The minister noted that no comprehensive assessment of EV readiness has been conducted by the union government so far.</p>.<p>However, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser and its partners have conducted an EV readiness assessment of dedicated corridors to support zero emission truck deployment on Indian highways.</p>.<p>The findings were shared in a report on 'India’s priority Corridors for Zero Emission Trucking', released on May 9, 2025. Ten priority corridors were identified for early electric truck deployment, including the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor.</p>