Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bangalore Development Authority to draft Bengaluru’s new master plan after a decade

The work will be shared by the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and its sister-concern Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), each preparing plans only for their jurisdiction.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 20:46 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 20:46 IST
