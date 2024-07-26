4 bouncers of pub held for assaulting patrons in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four bouncers of a microbrewery were arrested by the Ashoknagar police for allegedly assaulting two patrons.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, late at night, at Arbor Brewing Company on Magrath Road.

Police said the two male patrons had a few rounds of drinks and got into an altercation with the bouncers, who asked them to leave the premises. The restaurant even delayed a bit even though the closing hours were approaching.