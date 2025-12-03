<p>Bengaluru: IndiGo has cancelled 42 flights in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s Kempegowda Airport as of Wednesday afternoon. </p><p>These include 22 arrival and 20 departure flights. </p><p>The cancellations are due to operational reasons and a cascading effect of multiple delays, shared an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> representative. “The team is working on fixing the issue at the earliest,” they said. </p>.IndiGo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortages; airline says tech issues, airport congestion hit ops.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/indigo-cancels-over-70-flights-due-to-crew-shortages-airline-says-tech-issues-airport-congestion-hit-ops-3818299">As per an airport source</a>, arrivals from sectors such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Kolkata and Lucknow were cancelled. Among departure flights impacted are Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. </p><p>Twenty IndiGo flights were also cancelled at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kia">KIA</a> on December 2. Passengers at the airport have complained about severe delays, between one to three hours, in IndiGo flights over the past week. Several passengers have taken to social media to voice out their frustrations.</p>