Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

42 Indigo flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport

The cancellations are due to operational reasons and a cascading effect of multiple delays, shared an IndiGo representative.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 10:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIndigo flightdelay

Follow us on :

Follow Us