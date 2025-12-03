Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Paw-litical showdown: Renuka says 'Bow Bow' on reports of privilege motion against her

The snappy reply quickly became viral on social media and was used in memes and even a remix of the popular song "Who Let The Dogs Out" by the Bahamian band Baha Men with the MP's "Bow Bow" interspersed in rhythm.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRenuka Chowdhury

Follow us on :

Follow Us