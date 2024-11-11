55 students selected for rocketry workshop in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: IN-SPACe, in collaboration with the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), conducted the IN-SPACe Model Rocketry India Student Competition 2024-25 in the city recently. </p>.<p>IN-SPACe is short for the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center, a non-governmental entity that conducts various space-related activities. </p>.<p>The competition was aimed at creating awareness and inspiring technological talent in the field of rocketry among Indian students. </p>.<p>The event drew participation from 86 student teams nationwide. After evaluation and design reviews, 55 teams have advanced to the 'Essentials of Model Rocketry Workshop', which is being hosted at the Air Force Station, Jalahalli (West), from November 9 to 15. </p>.<p>The workshop was inaugurated by BN Suresh, Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). The students were briefed on the workshop curriculum by Vinod Kumar, Director, PD, IN-SPACe, and Executive Secretary of ASI. </p>.<p>Participants from all over the country will get a chance to gain a deep understanding of the fundamental principles behind model rocket design, propulsion systems, deployment and separation mechanisms, and mission design from industry leaders and academia from Isro, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, non-governmental entities, and IIST. </p>