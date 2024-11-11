Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

55 students selected for rocketry workshop in Bengaluru

The competition was aimed at creating awareness and inspiring technological talent in the field of rocketry among Indian students.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 22:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 22:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us