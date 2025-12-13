57-year-old businessman attacked by airgun pellet in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A businessman sustained minor injuries after being hit on the neck by pellets, suspected to have been fired from an airgun in South Bengaluru, officials said.</p>.<p>The injured is 57-year-old D Rajagopal, who owns bars and restaurants in Basavanagudi.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on December 10 near the Krishna Rao Park in Basavanagudi between 8 and 8.30 pm.</p>.<p>Police sources said Rajagopal was walking a relative when he heard a shot and felt pain behind his left ear, above his neck.</p>.<p>Rajagopal filed a complaint. An FIR was registered under sections related to the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He received treatment at hospital.</p>.'Saali Mohabbat' movie review | Botany and betrayal: A small‑town crime saga .<p>Basavanagudi police have launched an investigation to verify whether Rajagopal was attacked and if the pellet came from an airgun.</p>.<p>Rajagopal stated in his complaint that, several years ago, he had been involved in two quarrels with individuals over land disputes.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway.</p>