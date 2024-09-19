58-year-old bizman proposes to 25-yr-old ex-employee, stabbed by her lover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An elderly businessman was allegedly stabbed by a former employee’s boyfriend in southern Bengaluru’s BTM Layout on September 15, a day after he proposed to her.
The injured businessman, Hitendra Kumar, is currently out of danger and receiving treatment at a private hospital, according to the police.
Kumar, 58, owns a famous apparel store in Jayanagar, where the 25-year-old woman started working in June. She quit two months later, citing personal reasons.
However, Kumar was attracted to her. He called her on September 15 and requested a meeting. She asked him to meet her at KEB Park in BTM Layout at 9.30 pm the same day.
She arrived at the park around 9 pm and sat with Kumar on a bench. As they started talking, the woman's 27-year-old boyfriend, identified as Siddu, appeared suddenly and tried to stab Kumar on the back of the neck. Just as Kumar repelled the attack by swinging his head away, Siddu stabbed him in the stomach. He then quickly left with the woman.
Kumar was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He later filed a police complaint. Police arrested the woman and Siddu for attempted murder.
Police are investigating Kumar's claims that the young woman had said yes when he proposed to her on September 14.
The next day, Kumar called her again and requested another meeting. She agreed and met him at the same park. Siddu learnt about the meeting and went to the park to attack Kumar.
Police have learnt that the woman had told Siddu about the meeting and Kumar proposing to her. Siddu became furious and vowed to punish Kumar, according to police.
Published 18 September 2024, 20:34 IST