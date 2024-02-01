595 water tankers booked for traffic violations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As part of their ongoing drive against traffic violations, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Wednesday registered 595 cases against water tanker drivers for violating several traffic rules, collecting a total of Rs 3,33,500 in fines.
A majority of the cases (252) were registered on drivers without uniform, resulting in fines of Rs 1,26,000.
Close to 134 vehicles navigating 'no entry' roads were booked, while 64 drivers were fined for parking in 'no parking' spots.
Traffic police also booked 40 drivers for not wearing seat belts and registered 48 cases for water tankers with defective number plates. Among the other violations were footpath parking, shrill horn usage, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
In the South Division alone, traffic police booked 136 drivers for various violations, a majority of which concerned driving without a licence or commercial permits. The most cases (21) were booked within the HSR Layout traffic police station jurisdiction.