<p>Bengaluru: InoxWind, a pioneer in manufacturing large blades and towers for the wind energy sector, is planning to set up establish a new facility at the Kyadigoppa Industrial Area in Kushtagi taluk with an investment of Rs 400 crore, and create 1,000 direct jobs, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.</p><p>After discussing the proposed investment plan with Santosh Khairnar, President (Corporate Strategies) of InoxWind, Patil said, "Initially, the company had shown interest in setting up its plant in Vijayapura district. The company's Executive Director, Devansh Jain, had written to me requesting the allocation of 70 acres of land adjacent to the National Highway. He had explained that locating the unit in an area lacking wide, good-quality roads would not be viable for transporting massive blades and towers."</p><p>Consequently, land under the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has been allocated for the project in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district. Of the total Rs 400 crore investment, Rs 300 crore will be invested in the first phase and Rs 100 crore in the second, Patil explained.</p><p>The minister assured that the state government would extend full support and provide incentives to InoxWind under the new Industrial Policy. The proposed unit will manufacture wind turbine towers, including blades and pillars. </p>