6,200 drunk driving, 225 wheelie cases booked till June  in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cracking down on dangerous driving in the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have booked 6,283 vehicle users for drunk driving and registered 225 wheelie cases until the end of June.
Data by the traffic police revealed that the number already exceeds last year's total of 216 wheelie cases. The police have sent 93 riders' registration certificates (RCs) to the respective regional transport offices for suspension, 26 of which have been suspended.
The driving licences of nine drivers involved in wheelie cases have also been suspended so far.
In 2023, 7,053 drunk driving cases were registered. This year’s total is expected to be much higher due to special drives against violators, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said.
Police have also collected 1,263 driving licences and sent five RCs for suspension in drunk driving cases.
The city has also seen 431 fatal and 2,015 non-fatal crashes this year until June 30. The licences of 258 drivers have been sent for suspension, and 95 licences have been suspended for causing fatal crashes this year.
