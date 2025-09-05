Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

61-year-old man struck on chest over parking lot dispute in Bengaluru; dies

Passersby caught the suspects and handed them over to the police.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 21:59 IST
BengaluruCrimeparking issuesfight

Follow us on :

Follow Us