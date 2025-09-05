61-year-old man struck on chest over parking lot dispute in Bengaluru; dies

<p>Bengaluru: A parking dispute in RT Nagar turned fatal on Wednesday morning when a 61-year-old man collapsed and died after being struck during an altercation.</p>.<p>The victim, Syed Nisar Ahmed, who suffered from paralysis and breathing issues, had come to a private hospital for consultation. As his family tried to park, they found a scooter blocking their way.</p>.<p>When Ahmed’s son asked the riders, Abdul Shariff, 30, and Tehreen Fathima, 26, to move, a heated argument broke out. The police said that Shariff, in an inebriated state, allegedly hit Ahmed in the chest, causing him to fall unconscious.</p>.<p>Passersby caught the suspects and handed them over to the police. Ahmed was rushed to the hospital’s emergency ward, but succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest.</p>.<p>The RT Nagar police have arrested Shariff and Fathima under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>The police said both were under the influence of alcohol. The final cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem. The police are awaiting the report to proceed further with the investigation. </p>