629 buildings register for BWSSB’s 'Green Star' challenge 

Bengaluru: Accepting the BWSSB’s 'Green Star' challenge, 629 buildings and establishments have registered for the ratings that would recognise and honour the five water conservation formulae.
Making it a major part of its 'Save Water, Grow Bengaluru' programme, the BWSSB invited apartment communities and establishments to take part in the programme.
Those who registered for the challenge include 416 apartments and 68 government and 52 commercial buildings, 32 hotels, 16 hospitals, 11 educational institutions, and one dhobi ghat.
The five criteria to win the challenge are: deploying water conserving technology, maximum utility of treated water, using technology at borewells, setting up rainwater harvesting facilities, and awareness creation on all these initiatives among customers and others.
"This is an ambitious programme of the BWSSB to save water and use it rationally,” BWSSB chairperson Ramprasad Manohar said in a release. “Buildings and establishments obtaining the 'Green Star' rating will play a major role in building a water sufficient Bengaluru. We will have more programmes to include all water users in this campaign."
Disruption of water supply
Bengaluru will experience a 5% water supply disruption on Wednesday, as all pumps within the five stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme serving the city will cease operations for one hour.
This downtime is necessary to conduct electrical work at Harohalli and Tataguni as part of the Cauvery V Stage project. BWSS boss Ramprasat Manohar V has sought cooperation from all citizens.
Published 03 May 2024, 23:44 IST