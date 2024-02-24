Bengaluru: 69 vehicles with Rs 47.15 lakh in pending fines traced   

DHNS: The Bengaluru Traffic Police’s East Division has traced 69 vehicles having pending traffic fines equal to or exceeding Rs 50,000.
A note from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Kuldeep Kumar Jain on Friday revealed that the 69 vehicles together have 8,875 cases against them for breaking traffic rules.
As of Friday, the traffic police collected Rs 5,27,600 by settling 1,048 cases registered against these repeat offenders.
A majority of these cases were reported and traced in the Banaswadi traffic police station limits, Kuldeep noted. “Nearly 54 of these vehicles were two-wheelers, 12 four-wheelers, and the remaining were autorickshaws," he said.
